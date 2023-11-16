Samsara is proud to announce its support of road safety charity Brake to help those affected by road incidents and continually campaign for safer UK roads

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announces it has become a supporting member of a Brake to help the road safety charity's drive to reduce road injuries, assist people affected by road incidents, and campaign for safer roads for all.

The partnership is led by Samsara For Good a global group of Samsara employees who represent the company's commitment to support the wellbeing of communities and society through social and environmental measures. The initiative will see Samsara's workforce support Brake across a number of initiatives, including fundraising and volunteering events over the next 12 months.

John Steel, Corporate Partnership Manager, from Brake, commented: "Samsara shares Brake's vision of a world where no one is hurt or killed on the roads and every road victim receives the care they need and it's through this valuable support that we can continue to raise awareness for road safety throughout the year. We're looking forward to working with Samsara on our mission to save lives and reduce the amount of injuries on our roads."

Victoria Brooking, Global Chair at Samsara for Good, Samsara, commented: "As a charity dedicated to preventing road deaths and injuries, Brake's mission aligns seamlessly with Samsara's commitment to safety and sustainability. We are powering operations for fleet-based businesses and ensuring the safety of road users, pedestrians and our own customers' drivers is a core focus. Together with Brake we want to make a lasting impact on reducing risk on the road."

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Brake

Brake is a national road safety charity, founded in 1995, that exists to stop deaths, serious injuries and pollution on roads, and to care for families bereaved and injured in road crashes. Brake campaigns for safe and healthy roads through seeking government policies and investment to end the carnage, and through projects that help communities, schools and employers promote safe and pollution-free streets locally. Brake delivers Road Safety Week, the UK's biggest road safety campaign.

Brake is the national provider of care and support to victims of road crashes and their families through the National Road Victim Service, helping families cope with the shock, turmoil and devastation that road crashes cause families across the UK every day.

For more information and to fundraise for the charity, go to www.brake.org.uk.

