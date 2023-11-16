PayQuicker Appoints Gabriel Grisham as Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Payouts OS

Grisham to lead scale of Payouts OS with 15 years experience in business development and fintech sales

PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, today announced the addition of Gabriel Grisham as Senior Vice President, Global Sales, for its Payouts OS product.

In this role, Grisham will scale the reach of Payouts OS into untapped industries and broaden its reach in global markets. Grisham will also oversee the strategic expansion of the sales organization, building on the initial market momentum of PayQuicker's leading payout orchestration platform in key industry sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gabriel to our team. He is joining us at an exciting time, as we have built the most expansive and differentiated global payouts platform in the world with best-in-class providers. Payouts OS brings innovative, flexible and convenient payout methods to businesses and their workforces and sellers around the globe," said Charles Rosenblatt , President of PayQuicker. "Gabriel will be pivotal to our momentum and growth as we take the success of our Payouts OS solution in the direct selling space and apply it to other use cases."

Grisham brings more than 15 years of experience in fintech sales and business development. He joins from NIUM, the global platform for modern money movement, where he spent three years as VP and Head of Business Development. Prior, he spent time leading sales at Rapyd, OFX and NihaoPay, Inc.

"Having spent my career in the payment innovation space, I couldn't be more proud to join the PayQuicker team, who I feel has developed a market-leading product that has the potential for wide application across a diverse set of industries," said Grisham. "Payouts can get extremely complicated, especially when involving recipients based around the globe. PayQuicker has a robust solution that makes it simple for the company making the payout, and empowers the recipient with flexibility on how and where they get paid. I think there is outstanding potential here, backed by a talented and committed team."

As competition increases for attracting and retaining talent in today's growing contractor and gig economy, PayQuicker's Payouts OS meets the needs of businesses of all sizes. PayQuicker's comprehensive payouts orchestration solution plugs into a global network of banks and local payment rails to intelligently determine and facilitate the quickest and most cost-effective method for clients to send payouts globally, all enabled by a single REST API. Whether paying a contractor, an affiliate or an invoice, companies can use Payouts OS to facilitate payouts to more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 currencies.

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant global payouts in local currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. Learn more at payquicker.com.

