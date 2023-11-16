Natural Harmony Foods, Inc.: Natural Harmony Foods Inc. Signs US$5,000,000 Equity Facility to Fund Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Publicly-held Natural Harmony Foods, Inc. (OTC PINK:NHYF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a Securities Purchase and Subscription Agreement with Global Corporate Finance Inc. ("GCF"), an esteemed private family office located in New York City, to provide working capital that will underpin the Company's growth.

The Securities Purchase and Subscription Agreement will enable the Company to draw up to US$5,000,000 at its discretion over a period of 30 months. In return for each drawdown, the Company will issue common stock at discount of 9% to the Company's average daily volume weighted stock price during the five (5) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Company's drawdown request. The cost of securing the facility is considered to be appropriate for the transaction.

The funds will be used to launch the first of the Company's nutraceutical products; the acquisition and development (subject to due diligence) of AI-based intellectual property; and general working capital, including up-listing the Company to OTCQB status as quickly as possible.

Mr. Randy Rivera, Director of Global Corporate Finance, said:

"The investment in NHYF is a logical step in GCF's strategy to invest in companies at the forefront of AI-powered medical technology. Companies with unique strategic investments in the AI medtech space have the potential to develop significant value over the next two to five years and we look forward to a long and productive association with NHYF".

Mr. Claudio Solitario, CEO of Natural Harmony Foods Inc. adds:

"We are delighted to be partnering with Global Corporate Finance Inc. and are very grateful for their financial support. The facility will provide the capital required to execute our growth plans and build shareholder value. Our collaboration with GCF is a testament to our shared vision for innovation and growth. The capital will serve as a dynamic catalyst to propel our strategic initiatives forward. We too look forward to a long and productive working relationship with GCF".

About Natural Harmony Foods Inc.

Natural Harmony Foods Inc. (NHYF) aims to enhance patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by developing cutting-edge AI-powered methods to aid in the diagnosis of medical conditions. These methods enable early, accurate screening, contributing to quicker and more effective treatment. NHYF focuses on developing AI-based screening techniques for medical conditions, capitalizing on the growing role of AI in clinical practice. Additionally, NHYF acknowledges the thriving nutraceutical market's potential and plans to enter it for early revenue, benefiting from the growing emphasis on natural approaches and the demand for dietary supplements that offer potential health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The demand for nutraceuticals continues to expand, creating a dynamic landscape for NHYF's nutraceutical businesses to flourish.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press include, among others, statements about our renegotiated settlement agreement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

