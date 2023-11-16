Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Setanta Sports, a prominent sports multimedia platform operating in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Netflix, the globally recognized streaming service. This collaboration brings forth an innovative offering in 13 countries, allowing viewers to indulge in an extensive selection of sports and entertainment content through a single subscription. The newly introduced joint bundle, termed Fan Pack, provides subscribers the convenience of accessing both Setanta Sports and Netflix content with one fee.





Netflix and Setanta now together

This strategic partnership caters to a diverse audience, ranging from dedicated sports enthusiasts to those seeking varied entertainment options such as The Witcher, The Crown, or documentaries like Beckham. Fan Pack aims to serve as a comprehensive source for content, appealing to existing fans and encouraging new audiences to explore the vast realm of sports and entertainment.

The package includes the ability to follow Formula 1 events on Setanta Sports, complemented by the insights offered by Netflix's docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Similarly, the docuseries Break Point provides an in-depth look at the world of tennis, enriching the sports viewing experience.

Tamar Badashvili, Deputy CEO at Setanta Sports, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Netflix, highlighting the synergy between Setanta's sports coverage and Netflix's iconic portfolio of films and series. This alliance is considered a significant advancement in the evolution of entertainment, aiming to satisfy the content needs of a wide audience within a unified package.

Maja Porczynska, Director of Business Development in Central & Eastern Europe at Netflix, emphasized the objective of simplifying access to Netflix's array of shows and films across various devices and settings. This partnership is praised for its role in enhancing the availability of Netflix to a broader viewership, merging the best of sports and entertainment across multiple countries.

