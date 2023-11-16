DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 01/12/2023

Amundi Asset Management (MTIX) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 01/12/2023 16-Nov-2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 01/12/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 01/12/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Lyxor Core Euro Bloomberg Euro London LU1650491282 Physical Government Government 0,09% EUR MTIX GBX Stock Already live Inflation-Linked Bond Inflation-Linked LN Exchange (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc Bond Index Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi ETF Euro iBoxx Euro FR0010754127 Physical Inflation UCITS Inflation-Linked 0,16% EUR - - - 30/11/2023 ETF DR

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 30/11/2023 at close.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 30/11/2023 Merger Effective Date 01/12/2023

