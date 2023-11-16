Anzeige
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 01/12/2023

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 01/12/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (MTIX) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 01/12/2023 
16-Nov-2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 01/12/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 01/12/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                    First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME        Index       TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                    (at Open) 
             Lyxor Core Euro     Bloomberg Euro               London 
LU1650491282 Physical  Government       Government    0,09% EUR MTIX  GBX   Stock  Already live 
             Inflation-Linked Bond  Inflation-Linked      LN       Exchange 
             (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc  Bond Index 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                  ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index      TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at 
                                                 Close) 
             Amundi ETF Euro  iBoxx Euro 
FR0010754127 Physical  Inflation UCITS  Inflation-Linked 0,16% EUR -   -    -     30/11/2023 
             ETF DR

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 30/11/2023 at close.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 30/11/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   01/12/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1650491282 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MTIX 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  285494 
EQS News ID:  1775241 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775241&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2023 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

