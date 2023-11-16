The grower panel will feature a Fluence expert and customers focusing on crop quality amid tightening market conditions, with products and educational talks available at the Fluence booth

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced it will have a major presence at MJBizCon, the leading cannabis industry conference. Fluence Cannabis Solutions Architect Casey Rivero will join a panel alongside Fluence customers to discuss how growers can maximize crop quality. In addition, the company is investing in connecting the cannabis community at this year's conference, providing product demonstrations from Fluence's line of leading LED lighting solutions as well as hosting a series of Grower Talks with Fluence experts at the company's booth.

Moderated by MJBizDaily reporter Solomon Israel, Rivero's session, entitled "Powering Through Market Conditions: How Growers in Established Markets are Doubling Down on Quality and Boosting Their Bottom-Line," will provide growers with concrete steps they can take to navigate an uncertain market. Rivero, a former cannabis cultivator, will be joined by Travis Higginbotham, StateHouse vice president of cultivation; Chris Castle, COO and co-founder of Flora Flame; Andrew Reich, division manager at SunMed Growers; and Tyler Smith, principal advisor at Smith Cultivations. The panel will take place from 10 to 10:40 a.m. PST on Thursday, Nov. 30 in room N259.

"Though I have had my own grows for years, I find myself learning every single day from the cultivators we collaborate with," Rivero said. "I'm honored to sit beside some of the industry's most successful and innovative growers and share our firsthand knowledge on what it takes to deliver the highest-quality product to the market."

The company will also host a series of Grower Talks throughout the show at the Fluence booth (No. 43023). As part of the series, growers can learn about innovative HPS retrofitting strategies, intercanopy lighting solutions and other topics top of mind in the cannabis industry. Growers will have the opportunity to ask questions and solicit advice from experts in their field, including Taylor Kirk and Dr. Jason Matlock from Fluence's Horticulture Services division, as well as Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist and head of Fluence's Crop Research division. For a detailed list of sessions, including times and featured experts, visit Fluence's social media the week of the show.

"MJBizCon is an opportunity for the brightest minds in cannabis to come together and share the latest innovations across every facet of the industry," said Lorrie Schultz, senior vice president of marketing for Fluence. "We're looking forward to amplifying the voices of our customers as well as sharing insights from our in-house cannabis experts to showcase how Fluence's LED technology can help cultivators grow smarter, more efficiently and at the highest quality."

Fluence experts will also demo products from the company's suite of LED technologies, including its RAPTR, VYPR, SPYDR, RAZR and VYNE fixtures-each designed to make cannabis growers' lives easier. According to Fluence and Cannabis Business Times' recently released "State of the Cannabis Lighting Market" report, growers are addressing ongoing industry challenges by redoubling their focus on crop quality. Fluence's LED technology and cultivation expertise helps cannabis growers throughout the world improve bud density and quality and drive financial success.

For more information on Fluence, stop by the company's MJBizCon booth in Las Vegas, No. 43023, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1-or visit www.fluence-led.com.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify's Digital Solutions division. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

