ACCESSWIRE: Three Questions to Ask When Building a Content Marketing Strategy

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / While there are several content marketing channels available to marketing professionals, one of the most powerful is one that ACCESSWIRE knows well and that is press release distribution.

As a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, ACCESSWIRE leverages the power of press release distribution to help its customers maximize their moment.

No matter the channel, strategic content creation and distribution can help brands stand out from their competition and secure their piece of market share.

The first step in achieving these results starts with a comprehensive marketing strategy.

"A marketing strategy is a foundational building block in creating cohesiveness across touchpoints," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE provides a list of three questions brands can ask themselves when developing a content marketing strategy.

Who's your audience? Everyone isn't an audience. That's why brands need to step into the shoes of their target audience before creating content to fully understand their paint points, questions, interests, problems, and more.

What's your brand voice? A brand voice is much like a personality. It layers in a level of humanization that creates a connection between a brand and its audience. When deciding on a brand voice, make sure it's authentic, aligns with the company's mission and clearly speaks to the target audience.

What makes your brand stand out? A brand's uniqueness is a topic that fuels the creation of content that's different from anything else consumers have seen.

"Asking the right questions creates clarity brands need to develop the right messaging for their audience and the three we provided are excellent starting points companies can use to inform their marketing strategies," added Hammers.

