Newswire Shares Three Tips to Improve Press Release Content

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / For nearly 15 years, Newswire has continued to help companies around the world harness the power of press release distribution to generate positive results for their businesses.

These results include a boost in brand awareness, more website traffic, improved search engine optimization performance, increased sales, and more.

Much like with other marketing initiatives, there are mistakes companies make that tarnish the effectiveness of their efforts. The same applies to press release distribution.

For press releases, in particular, a common mistake brands make is adding too much information to their campaigns.

"Including too much information in a press release campaign takes the focus off the main message the brand's trying to share," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "That's why we encourage our clients to follow the proper press release format to ensure their campaigns stick to the most important details."

As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire suggests brands keep the following in mind when developing press release content:

Press releases should focus on one main messaging point. Any additional details should support the message, not take attention away from it.

Keep the main message of the press release in focus by using the inverted pyramid. This tried-and-true press release format helps writers properly structure their campaigns by addressing Who? What? When? Where? Why? How?

Avoid using industry jargon and instead focus on using succinct language readers can understand.

