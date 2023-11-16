CyanGate LLC: CyanGate's S-Drive App and OneTeg Solutions Achieve SOC 2 Compliance

S-Drive and OneTeg, Successfully Accredited SOC 2 Compliance, Ensuring Robust Data Security for Customers

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / CyanGate's S-Drive App, the leading provider of document management and document collection solutions native to Salesforce, and OneTeg, a content-centric integration and automation solution, have been successfully accredited as System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliant. Achieving SOC2 Type II compliance demonstrates CyanGate's long commitment to maintaining industry leading standards for its solutions and services and enforcing customer data security and operational excellence.





The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) SOC 2 denomination for information security standards certifies that controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy are in place and effective. CyanGate's S-Drive and OneTeg solutions have undergone a rigorous audit to validate our policies and procedures meet the highest industry standards.

The audit was conducted by Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body specializing in SOC 2 audits. Johanson Group attested to the information security controls of S-Drive App and OneTeg, confirming their compliance with the highest industry standards. This achievement is a testament to CyanGate's dedication to providing secure services and solutions while safeguarding customer content and data.

By achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, CyanGate's products reaffirm their commitment to data integrity and security, which are fundamental to how S-Drive and OneTeg manage user identity and mission-critical data.

About CyanGate

CyanGate designs, delivers, and supports award-winning Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Salesforce solutions. With its flagship products S-Drive and OneTeg, CyanGate empowers organizations to streamline document management and collection, and content-centric integration and automation processes. CyanGate's solutions are trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries.

