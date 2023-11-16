Curiteva Announces Commercialization of Its Prowess Laminoplasty System

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Curiteva, a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, AL, is proud to announce the commercial launch of its Prowess Laminoplasty System. The system is designed to provide surgeons with the tools they need to perform posterior decompression of the cervical spine with greater precision, accuracy, and efficiency.





The Prowess system was designed based on surgeon feedback and the first cases were performed by Dr. Joel Pickett at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. "I am very pleased with the comprehensive, easy-to-use design of this system," said Dr. Pickett. "This system is just another representation of Curiteva's vision to maximize outcomes whiles minimizing patient impact."

The system consists of a variety of plate and spacer options, offering intraoperative adaptability to treat varying patient anatomies. The user-friendly set layout consists of streamlined instrumentation such as a self-retaining screwdriver, multiple plate insertion options, and screw-hole preparation choices ensuring a consistent approach to the laminoplasty procedure.

"The feedback from distributors, scrub-techs and surgeons has been overwhelmingly positive. Consistently, they're telling us that our system is both reliable and efficient," commented Curiteva's Director of Strategic Initiatives, Kevin Dill.

Curiteva is committed to providing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes. As the system grows, Curiteva plans to incorporate the Inspire 3D Printed Trabecular PEEK technology into the laminoplasty spacer as an alternative to allograft.

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, AL. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com.

