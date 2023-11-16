Mylo Named Best Insurtech Company in 2023 by Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Second consecutive win for Mylo with the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Insurtech Mylo has been named the 2023 Best Insurtech Company by the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a renowned list of 25+ companies and executives who strive to revolutionize the fintech industry.

Mylo was selected as the winner based on the success and acclaim of its unique insurance intelligence platform that integrates into partner experiences to connect small business owners and individuals with competitive coverage from 100+ leading carriers. Mylo takes insurance guidance to the next level, delivering highly personalized coverage recommendations to businesses and individuals for each unique stage of their business and life.

"This recognition as Best Insurtech Company of 2023 among our industry peers is a great honor during an outstanding year for Mylo," said David Embry, Mylo CEO. "We're proud of the insurance solutions we've been providing for the past eight years and excited to reach even more partners, agents and customers with the guidance they need to make smart decisions and protect what matters."

In addition to its channel partner strategy, Mylo is also bringing its time-tested technology to agency partners through its new Amplifi? platform. This SaaS platform equips agents with the capability to deliver personalized solutions without the prohibitive costs, expand their reach and product range, and drive more conversions with a high volume of transactions.

This is the second consecutive win for Mylo in the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, as Mylo was named the 2022 People's Choice Award winner, determined exclusively by public voting.

Mylo has earned several industry accolades in 2023, including the Best InsurTech Company in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, InsurTech Company of the Year by Finance Monthly and Most Innovative InsurTech Company in the Wealth & Finance FinTech Awards program. Mylo President and Chief Operating Officer Belen Tokarski was also just recently recognized as a Women to Watch Awards honoree by Business Insurance.

Visit here to view the full list of Benzinga Global Fintech Awards finalists. To learn more about Mylo, visit https://choosemylo.com/.

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

