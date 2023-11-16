Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - CO2 Lock Corp. ("CO2 Lock" or the "Company") a leading British Columbia-based clean technology startup specializing in Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCS") via permanent mineralization, is pleased to announce that the Company has been named by Foresight Canada as one of the Foresight 50, Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures.

"It's an honor to be named to the Foresight 50 list alongside other fantastic climate-focused companies. It validates the hard work we've been putting in on the ground to advance our carbon mineralization technology at our project site in Central British Columbia. We'll be announcing results from this program as soon as they're available," said Company CEO Cooper Quinn. "Foresight has a long history of accelerating Canadian cleantech companies through to commercialization with financial and technical assistance, and I'm looking forward to leveraging their network and internal teams to continue to advance CO2 Lock."

The annual Foresight 50 list is selected by a panel of investors and stakeholders, based on multiple criteria including investibility, potential environmental and employment impact, leadership and team, and probability of success.

More information on the Foresight 50 including selection process and detailed information on each company selected can be found here: https://foresightcac.com/2023/11/08/2023-foresight-50

About Foresight Canada

Foresight is Canada's cleantech accelerator. Foresight's goal is that Canada be the first G7 country to reach net zero by accelerating cleantech innovation and driving the adoption of climate solutions.

Foresight 50 bridges the gap between innovators and investors by shining a light on some of the most promising investible cleantech ventures that Canada has to offer. By directly connecting innovators with climate-focused investors, customers, and partners, Foresight allows made-in-Canada solutions to reach new heights; the 2021 Foresight 50 companies raised almost $600M and the 2022 list was featured in over 900 international media hits, with more than $300M raised in the first two quarters of 2023.

About CO2 Lock Corp.

At CO2 Lock Corp., our vision is resolute: we aim to harness the untapped potential of ultramafic brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite host rocks to commercialize CCS projects that permanently lock away mega-tonnes of CO2. With a clear focus on sustainability and innovation, we are committed to advancing large-scale carbon management operations capable of mineralizing carbon dioxide both at the surface (ex-situ mineralization) and underground (in-situ mineralization).

On March 30, 2022, FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. Building on five years of laboratory and field research conducted with partners including UBC and Natural Resources Canada, CO2 Lock is focused on developing CCS operations in geological settings worldwide with similarities to FPX's Decar Nickel District. CO2 Lock has established ownership in prospective mineral tenures and is developing intellectual property associated with the operation of CCS sites worldwide.

As a stand-alone subsidiary of FPX, CO2 Lock Corp. is backed by the extensive expertise in project development, resource estimation, permitting, and economic assessment capabilities of FPX. This relationship demonstrates our joint commitment to sustainable innovation and underscores our dedication to pioneering ground-breaking advancements in the cleantech sector.

For more information or media inquiries, please view the Company's website at www.co2lockcorp.com, or contact Cooper Quinn, CEO, at (778) 986-8192.

On behalf of CO2 Lock Corp.



"Cooper Quinn"

Cooper Quinn, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187629