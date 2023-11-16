TIGERTRIEVER's unique device operation offers faster procedure times and lower complications compared to current treatment options for stroke patients with underlying ICAD.

Rapid Medical, a leading developer of advanced neurovascular devices, announces new data demonstrating excellent first-pass treatment success with the TIGERTRIEVER device in complex ischemic stroke patients with underlying intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD). The complication rates were negligible, as reported at the 2023 Society of Vascular and Interventional Surgery's (SVIN) Annual Meeting.

"Patients with ICAD experiencing a stroke are very challenging to treat and often need rescue therapy such as stenting," states Dr. Edgar Samaniego, Endovascular Neurologist at the University of Iowa and lead author. "We achieved very high treatment success and lasting results with TIGERTRIEVER alone that we haven't seen with other devices. We attribute this to TIGERTRIEVER's unique ability to open and dilate these blocked vessels, a new term we call stentplasty."

As published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery, this sub-analysis of the prospective TIGER trial1 showed that 78% of ICAD patients achieved successful reperfusion without further intervention; 47% achieved recanalization on the first pass.2 These results are significantly better than studies utilizing other devices in this unique patient population. Moreover, TIGERTRIEVER in ICAD rivals the results only thought possible in non-ICAD patients. Another benefit of the high first-pass success rates was very fast procedure times; the groin to revascularization 22-minute median is the fastest reported in any prospective, randomized trial. It is worth noting that 50% of these patients had a good clinical outcome defined as mRS 0-2 at 90 days.

Unlike conventional stent retrievers, the TIGERTRIEVER device offers the distinctive capability to control radial expansion after it is positioned in a brain artery, providing exclusive advantages for ICAD patients. In addition to successful reperfusion, TIGERTRIEVER significantly dilated the artery such that no patient required permanent stenting. Furthermore, patients included in the study did not suffer symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH), vessel dissection, or embolic complications-typically more frequent in these ICAD patients- since the device can also be contracted to minimize disruption to the plaque and arteries during removal.

"Physicians now have a better and faster treatment option for patients with severely narrowed, stenotic arteries," continues Dr. Samaniego. "TIGERTRIEVER provides a higher rate of successful reperfusion, reduced complications, and a needed angioplasty-like effect compared with historical studies that utilized other mechanical thrombectomy devices."

For more information about the study, please refer to the published article in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery: https://jnis.bmj.com/content/early/2023/09/29/jnis-2023-020796

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical expands what's possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices to treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical's products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the anatomy and tailor the approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER 13, 17 and 21, COMANECI and COLUMBUS/DRIVEWIRE are CE marked and FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER XL is also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com

________________________

1 Gupta R, Saver JL, Levy E, et al. New Class of Radially Adjustable Stentrievers for Acute Ischemic Stroke: Primary Results of the Multicenter TIGER Trial [published correction appears in Stroke. 2021 Jun;52(6):e310]. Stroke. 2021;52(5):1534-1544. doi:10.1161/STROKEAHA.121.034436

2 Ojeda DJ, Ghannam M, Sanchez S, et al. Tigertriever in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke with underlying intracranial atherosclerotic disease [published online ahead of print, 2023 Sep 30]. J Neurointerv Surg. 2023;jnis-2023-020796. doi:10.1136/jnis-2023-020796

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116284748/en/

Contacts:

Ronen Eckhouse

+972-72-2503331