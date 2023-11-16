Writer will unite with leading global innovators and visionaries dedicated to shaping the ethical, responsible adoption of AI worldwide

Writer, the leading full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises, announced its membership to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Unicorn Community and participation in the 2024 World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos. With a membership to the Forum's Unicorn Community, Writer is joining the world's highest-valued startups and world leaders responsible for production innovation with a mission to improve society through AI.

Each year, the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with the 2024 attendees converging under the theme of "Building Trust." In alignment with Writer's mission to transform work with human-first AI, the theme and gathering intend to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability.

"Being recognized by WEF and joining the Davos community as a member is a great honor," said May Habib, CEO and co-founder of Writer. "We look forward to engaging with participants from different sectors and contributing knowledge on how to bring generative AI to bear to address global problems, such as responsible applications of AI. We are confident we will leave Davos aligned in our mission to make a positive global impact with our respective technologies."

Unlike other generative AI solutions, the Writer full-stack platform was built for the enterprise from the start, enabling its customers to embed generative AI seamlessly into their business processes. The platform includes Writer-built LLMs, a Knowledge Graph to integrate with business data sources, and an application layer of chat interfaces, prebuilt templates and enterprise-grade security. The company's growing list of enterprise customers includes Vanguard, Intuit, L'Oreal, Accenture, Spotify, and Uber.

"We are pleased to welcome Writer to our 2024 cohort of the Unicorn Community," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "Including new, innovative voices is essential in our work at the Forum. We look forward to May's contributions and perspectives on data security and regulatory compliance in our recently launched Artificial Intelligence Governance Alliance."

Habib attended the AI Governance Summit in San Francisco on November 13-15 and will attend the WEF 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15-19, 2024, to participate in the AI and Machine Learning platform programming.

About Writer

Writer is the full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises. We empower your entire organization support, operations, sales, HR, marketing, and more to accelerate growth, increase productivity, and ensure compliance.

Writer transforms work by delivering high-quality outputs that are accurate, compliant, and on-brand. Palmyra, our family of transparent and auditable LLMs, is top-scoring on benchmarks like Stanford HELM and PubMedQA, faster and more cost-effective than larger models, and fine-tuned for specific industries. Our platform consists of our Writer-built LLMs, a Knowledge Graph that connects our models to your internal data sources, AI guardrails to enforce your rules, and a flexible application layer of chat interfaces, templates, and composable UI options that serves a wide range of use cases. Our robust APIs and integrations put generative AI in all the places your people work.

Our enterprise-grade platform doesn't use your data in model training and complies with SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, and Privacy Shield. We offer flexible deployment options, including Writer-managed and customer-managed. Leading enterprises choose Writer, including Vanguard, Intuit, L'Oreal, Accenture, Spotify, and Uber. Visit us at writer.com.

