PingCAP Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Translytical Data Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named PingCAP a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global translytical data platforms market. Translytical data platforms enable organizations in fintech, e-commerce, Web3, logistics, and other industries to make rapid decisions and respond to evolving situations quickly by providing real-time or near-real-time data processing.



The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global translytical data platforms market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape and competitive positioning analysis. It provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading translytical data platform vendors, offering strategic information that helps technology vendors understand the market and improve their growth strategies, and helps users evaluate different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation and market position.

A translytical data platform is a unified database system that supports multiple data types and models, enabling users to process transactions and analytics on the same data in real-time or close to real-time. This capability eliminates the need for complex and costly ETL processes by providing a single platform for handling transactional, operational, and analytical workloads. The platform leverages a single-engine database system to support various workloads. By combining these capabilities, users can design to support various workloads without compromising data integrity, performance, and analytics at scale.

The adoption of translytical data platforms is on the rise, as they empower organizations to unlock new and emerging business opportunities from real-time integrated insights to advanced analytics and responsive customer experiences.

TiDB is an open-source distributed SQL database developed by PingCAP that supports Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) workloads. It is MySQL compatible and features horizontal scalability, strong consistency and high availability.

According to Sreejith PS, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: "PingCAP's TiDB is an open-source distributed database solution that supports translytical capabilities. PingCAP offers comprehensive solutions for both transactional (OLTP) and analytical (OLAP) workloads. With its horizontal scalability, high availability and compatibility with MySQL, along with its cloud-native platform, scalable product suite, comprehensive roadmap and strong customer references, PingCAP has been positioned as a leader in SPARK Matrix: Translytical Data Platforms, 2023, catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals."

Max Liu, founder and CEO of PingCAP, said: "PingCAP's positioning as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Translytical Data Platforms, reflects our focus on flexibility, reliability, scalability and multiple deployment options. We are constantly adding new features and capabilities based on customer feedback and emerging trends in the market. Key areas of focus on our roadmap include support for data volumes up to 1PB and the seamless delivery of integrated HTAP solutions."

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open-source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics and continuous access to data-all in a single database solution. With PingCAP's advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management.

Some of the world's largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3 and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information about PingCAP please visit https://www.pingcap.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

