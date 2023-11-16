Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Readly International AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (147/23)

On October 3, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from Readly International AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market instead. Today, November 16, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB admitted the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from November 20, 2023. Short name: READ ISIN code: SE0014855292 Order book ID: 203369 Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of Readly International AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm will be tomorrow, November 17, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB