TAFS FORUM: The TAFS conference in Abu Dhabi brings together experts from more than 20 countries to strengthen animal health, FMD control and food security

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TAFS) - The importance of vaccination, diagnostics and the implementation of appropriate surveillance systems for disease control in production animals with a particular emphasis on foot and mouth disease (FMD) will be the focus of a major conference in Abu Dhabi on 17-18 November, bringing together experts from around the world to strengthen animal health and food security in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The conference, organized by TAFS Forum, a Swiss-based non-for-profit organization that facilitates the exchange of information and know-how between public and private stakeholders in the field of animal health and food safety, will bring together representatives of veterinary services, private industry, scientists and officials from regional and international organizations in capital of VAE to strengthen coordination and control of animal diseases.

The control of animal diseases, especially transboundary animal diseases (TAD's), requires cooperation and alignment between all countries in the region.

Livestock production is one of the most important sources of food security and income in the MENA region and contributes to the livelihoods of millions of people.

However, "the challenges of controlling transboundary animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, peste des petits ruminants, sheep and goat pox, lumpy skin disease and Rift Valley fever threatening animal health, causing significant economic losses and is affecting trade of animals and animal products," stated TAFS Forum executive director Patrik Buholzer.

He said the conference will address issues such as appropriate disease control measures, including vaccination and quality diagnostics, as well as the development of appropriate surveillance strategies to improve animal health, which will result in higher productivity and more sustainable and safer livestock production systems.

The TAFS international forum has a long history of providing a platform for discussing challenging issues in the field of animal diseases and food safety and facilitating exchange between stakeholders.

