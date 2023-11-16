In its first year, the Kantata Catalyst Awards highlights excellence in Professional Services

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services has announced the winners of its inaugural Catalyst Awards. The awards were established to celebrate excellence and advancements within the professional services sector.

Nominations for the Kantata Catalyst Awards were open in two distinct categories: Client Experience Champion and Innovation Champion. The Client Experience Award honors individuals who consistently seek ways to enhance client outcomes through the cultivation of meaningful partnerships and relationships. They exceed expectations, deliver exceptional client experiences, and create an environment that nurtures individuals to thrive. The Innovation Champion Award honors those who are pioneers of change, recognized for spearheading innovative initiatives that have significantly improved their working environment, streamlined business processes or led to better client outcomes. This award celebrates visionary leadership and the ability to drive positive transformations through innovation.

Firms and individuals from across the globe submitted their entries, demonstrating their commitment to driving excellence and embracing innovative practices within their professional service offerings.

"For each category, nominees showcased their exceptional skills, innovative strategies, and unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled client experiences," said Matt Schlessman, VP of Global Customer Success at Kantata. "These awards underscore our commitment to recognizing the outstanding achievements of professionals who are propelling the industry forward."

Award Winners

The award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts and thought leaders who evaluated each submission based on its innovation, impact, and contribution to the professional services domain. The chosen winners have set new benchmarks for excellence and have truly exemplified what it means to be a catalyst for change and innovation in their respective fields.

This year's Client Experience Champions are:

Laura Turner, Senior Application Administrator at West Monroe, for overseeing an ERP integration effort that saves 30 hours per month through automation

Joe Mackie, Manager of Client Services at Watermark Insights, for leading initiatives that improved the customer experience and increased PM team utilization from 40% to 75%

This year's Innovation Champions are:

Michael Beadle, Director AMER Services at Nutanix, for empowering project managers with six automated reports, four dashboards, and nearly 75 project templates

Derick Chiong, Business Operations Manager at 8x8 Inc., for spearheading an automated process linking Salesforce and Kantata that saves 730 hours annually

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Kantata Catalyst Awards! For more information on the winners visit our Catalyst Awards page.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

