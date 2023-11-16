Universal Media Group, Inc.: Universal Media Group Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Borders Consulting LLC

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC PINK:UMGP) a publicly traded company on the OTC Pink Market, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Borders Consulting LLC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Universal Media Group's journey towards innovation and excellence.

The initial term of this dynamic partnership is set for six months, reflecting the beginning of what is anticipated to be a long and fruitful relationship. This strategic alliance is not just a stepping stone, but a giant leap in Universal Media Group's ambitious efforts to up-list to the NASDAQ.

The partnership with Borders Consulting, an experienced name in the industry, is expected to bring a wealth of expertise and insights to Universal Media Group. This collaboration is poised to enhance the company's capabilities and unlock new potential in its business ventures.

Universal Media Group is excited about the prospects this partnership holds for its future. The collaboration with Borders Consulting is a testament to the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and its relentless pursuit of excellence.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group (UMGP) is a publicly traded Digital Media Production company. Universal creates an eclectic array of content, including national television network celebrity programming, streaming financial news, and opinion shows. The company will continue to pursue strategic business investments, partnerships, and acquisitions that will ultimately increase profitability and expand the company's reach, focus, and portfolio of business assets.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events, expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause results to differ may emerge, and the Company can't predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

