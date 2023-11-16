Collective Audience, Inc.: Collective Audience Appoints Digital Media and Technology Industry Executive, Elisabeth DeMarse, to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions, has appointed Elisabeth DeMarse as independent member of its board of directors. She was also appointed chair of the compensation committee.

"We welcome Elisabeth's extensive executive and board experience at both private and public companies," stated Suen. "Her more than a decade of experience as chief marketing officer at Bloomberg as well as having served as president and CEO of TheStreet makes Elisabeth a tremendous asset to our management team. She has helped transform and grow several companies, including AppNexus which was acquired by AT&T for $1.7 billion. She joins us at an opportune time as we pursue a number of prospective acquisitions, and we look forward to her guidance and insights as we take Collective Audience to the next level."

DeMarse commented: "The digital advertising industry is primed for great change, and I see Collective Audience as well-positioned to disrupt the market with its digital advertising platform that uniquely eliminates inefficiencies from the digital ad buyer and seller process. Now as a Nasdaq company, it can leverage this stronger position to pursue strategic accretive acquisitions that complement its leading-edge technology and accelerate its growth."

Elisabeth DeMarse Bio

For more than 35 years, DeMarse has served on the board and in executive positions on several digital media and technology companies. She previously served as president, CEO and chairman of the board of TheStreet, where she notably diversified the company from a B2C ad supported, retail stock picking business into a global B2B M&A, data and news organization. Founded by Martin Peretz and Jim Cramer in 1996, TheStreet distinguished itself from other financial media companies with its journalistic excellence, unbiased approach and interactive multimedia coverage of the financial markets, economy, industry trends, investment and financial planning.

Earlier, DeMarse was CEO and president of CreditCards.com, which she created by consolidating numerous assets around the world, and eventually selling the company to Bankrate in 2010 for $145 million.

DeMarse also transformed iLife.com into Bankrate, engineering the turnaround of the company, driving exponential growth, and creating $450 million in shareholder value.

She spent a decade as chief marketing officer for Bloomberg, working directly for the founder, Michael Bloomberg, and was instrumental in the formation of several media properties.

DeMarse serves as a limited partner of Tritium Partners, a private equity firm focused on buyouts of growth companies in the lower middle market, with a focus on internet and information services, asset-light supply chain and logistics, and differentiated financial and business services.

She is also a limited partner at Kimbark, a family limited partnership that owns and operates commercial real estate. Earlier, she served as CEO and on the board of Newser, an American news aggregation website.

Her previous board directorships include:

Kubient (Nasdaq: KBNT), a cloud advertising platform.

(Nasdaq: KBNT), a cloud advertising platform. AppNexus , a global technology company with a cloud-based software platform powers and optimizes the programmatic sale and purchase of programmatic advertising. She also served on its compensation committee until it was acquired by AT&T for $1.7 billion.

, a global technology company with a cloud-based software platform powers and optimizes the programmatic sale and purchase of programmatic advertising. She also served on its compensation committee until it was acquired by AT&T for $1.7 billion. ZipRealty , a Nasdaq-traded company and provider of solutions that empower real estate experts to thrive. She also served on the company's compensation and audit committees until it was acquired by Realogy.

, a Nasdaq-traded company and provider of solutions that empower real estate experts to thrive. She also served on the company's compensation and audit committees until it was acquired by Realogy. All Star Directories , an independent, employee-owned marketing and technology company focused on helping individuals advance their careers and improve their lives through education.

, an independent, employee-owned marketing and technology company focused on helping individuals advance their careers and improve their lives through education. Internet Patents Corporation , a former Nasdaq-traded company and an operator of a patent licensing business focused on its e-commerce technologies. She also served on the company's audit and governance committees.

, a former Nasdaq-traded company and an operator of a patent licensing business focused on its e-commerce technologies. She also served on the company's audit and governance committees. InsWeb (acquired by Bankrate), an online insurance marketplace designed to allow consumers to compare insurance products and rate quotes from a variety of providers. She also served on the company's audit and governance committees.

(acquired by Bankrate), an online insurance marketplace designed to allow consumers to compare insurance products and rate quotes from a variety of providers. She also served on the company's audit and governance committees. EDGAR-Online , a division of OTC Markets Group and a premium supplier of real-time SEC regulatory data and financial analytics. She also served on the company's compensation and audit committees.

, a division of OTC Markets Group and a premium supplier of real-time SEC regulatory data and financial analytics. She also served on the company's compensation and audit committees. Heska (acquired by Mars), a former Nasdaq-traded company and a purpose-driven business, supporting veterinary professionals globally. She also served on the company's audit committee.

DeMarse previously served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Austin Ventures, where she worked together via DeMarseCo. The company's thesis is to provide growth equity for buyouts, spinouts, recaps rollups and acquisitions in the consumer internet sector. Its acquisitions have included AllStarDirectories, ClickSuccess and Freedom Marketing.

DeMarse has received numerous awards, including Working Mother of the Year, Folio's Top Women in Media, Dealmaker of the Year, Most Intriguing Person in Media, Girls Scouts Woman of the Year, NOW Woman of Power and Influence, Fast Company 50, Inc. 500 and ACG Award for Outstanding Corporate Growth.

DeMarse received her AB in History from Wellesley College and MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience is a U.S.-based provider of e-commerce and digital customer acquisition solutions that simplifies digital advertising. It provides data-driven, end-to-end marketing through its results solutions or access to data for activating campaigns across multiple channels.

The company's digital marketing business includes a holistic, self-serve AdTech platform, a proprietary data-driven, AI-powered system that enables brands and agencies to advertise across thousands of the world's leading digital media and connected TV platforms.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

