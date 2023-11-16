equivant JWorks Named 'Case Management Innovation of the Year' by LegalTech Breakthrough

Prestigious Annual Legal Industry Awards Program Recognizes equivant JWork's Unique Flexibility and Clients' Ability to Tailor the Solution to Their Needs

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / equivant announced today that JWorks has been recognized as "Case Management Innovation of the Year" in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. LegalTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Legal Tech Breakthrough Award 2023

"Many justice agencies are struggling with staffing issues and a backlog of cases. JWorks allows these agencies to resolve cases faster while enabling community members to easily make payments online and access information efficiently. Congratulations to equivant and JWorks, our pick for 'Case Management Innovation of the Year!'" said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "For a court to function effectively, modern, robust justice solutions are vital. JWorks simplifies justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining routine tasks, and helping justice agencies zero in on their cases with this next-generation, completely tailorable solution."

equivant's innovative case management solution (CMS), JWorks, streamlines processes and improves communication in courts and justice agencies. Justice agencies can tailor the solution to meet their unique needs while creating different views and workflows for each individual role.

JWorks automates all court operations without hardcoded features. Powered by case and workflow, it automatically sets tasks, events, and reminders and allows for custom-designed screens and logic that work for a court's unique processes and requirements. The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 countries worldwide.

About equivant

equivant delivers innovative solutions to simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. Over a span of four decades, equivant's deep domain knowledge and modern technologies developed by expert practitioners have supported more than 350+ justice agency customers in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

For more information on equivant case management and public-facing software solutions, please visit www.equivant.com.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information, visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

