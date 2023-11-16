NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Applies for DRC Operating License

Application for DRC operating license.

CA$ 40M and US$10M indicative term sheets received

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to provide the following corporate update on business:

Democratic Republic of the Congo Operating License

The Company is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NuRAN Wireless DRC SARLU, has completed its application for a network infrastructure license in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,. The license is similar to the Category 1 License announced on October 17, 2023 in Cameroon in that it allows for expansion of the business model beyond Network as a Service allowing services to multiple mobile network operators on individual sites as well as the addition of VSAT services. The decision was advised by NuRAN's newly engaged expert in policy and regulatory affairs and follows a Ministerial Decree published on October 10 2023 which simplifies the obligations of holders of the license, specifically related to ownership requirements. Even if not considered essential to run its business as per the confirmation received in June from the Democratic Republic of the Congo telecommunications regulator called 'Agence de Regulation des Postes et Télécommunications Congolaise (ARPTC)', the above-mentioned license will satisfy EIB's expectations in DRC which has already been satisfied in Cameroon. The Company continues to pursue the confirmation letter from ARPTC on its current licences while the infrastructure license process is underway.

Indicative Terms on Financing

NuRAN's efforts to bring alternative financing alongside the EIB and DFI Loans has yielded results with term sheets received from three separate groups. The first one is a CA$40 million share subscription facility in the Company equity that is expected to provide funds for general corporate purposes and working capital purposes. The facility would be available for a period of three years and could be drawn entirely at the discretion of the Company. The other is a structured debt instrument to support growth at the NuRAN Wireless (Africa) Holding level in Mauritius. The US$10M facility includes funding for countries other than Cameroon and DRC which are covered by the EIB and the other DFI and is a mix of senior debt and a subordinated mezzanine facility. The mezzanine facility will facilitate the Company meeting the debt-to-equity covenant of the EIB and the other DFI facilities.

The Company has also received a term sheet for a US$800 thousand credit facility from a local Cameroon commercial bank to support accelerated rollout in that country. The Company is in process of finalizing the agreement. The facility has limited recourse and can therefore sit alongside the EIB and the other DFI loans.

The terms of the above are being negotiated in parallel and more details will be provided as they are finalised.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (514) 969-5530

