Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team today announced it has entered an agreement for an investment in the team by Arctos Partners ("Arctos"), a private investment firm with significant experience of investing in sports. As part of this new partnership, the firm's first-ever in Formula One®, Arctos will provide the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team with deep sports industry knowledge, and a robust network of influential relationships to support its continued growth.

The agreement, announced on the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, confirms the increasing appeal of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team during an unprecedented period of growth and popularity of Formula One® especially in the United States. It will give Arctos ownership of a minority shareholding in AMR Holdings GP Limited ("AMR"), the team's holding company. The investment in Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team is expected to close by year end. Arctos is the first and only professional investment platform approved to invest in multiple franchises across MLB, NBA, MLS, NHL, and European football, among other sports.

Arctos brings strategic strength, deep sports connections and key learnings at a time when the Silverstone-based team is undergoing rapid progress in Formula One®. The months ahead will see the team complete its state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus with the opening of a new wind tunnel and additional engineering facilities key milestones as the team take positive strides to establish its position at the front of the grid.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team:

"I am delighted to welcome Arctos Partners as a new partner and minority shareholder in the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team. As investors in several leading sports franchises, Arctos brings deep industry knowledge, and I am thrilled that Aston Martin will be joining such a prestigious portfolio. The team has enjoyed tremendous success this season with eight podium finishes and our biggest points haul as a team, but our collective ambition is greater."

"Arctos see the potential and value of this project as we continue to build a world-class Formula One® team. They share our vision for our ultra-luxury brand, and they are extremely passionate about the sport and its prospects. We are investing in infrastructure, people and processes, and this is the perfect time to add strength in depth with the operational expertise and strategic experience of Arctos. Together, we will continue to drive this team forward and build an even brighter and successful future."

Doc O'Connor, Managing Partner, Arctos Partners:

"We look forward to collaborating with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team and view the opportunity as the beginning of a long-term partnership with Lawrence and the entire organisation. This investment is consistent with our firm's strategy, which focuses on backing leading sports brands across North America and Europe. We will provide extensive resources to enhance Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team's reach and brand, including industry intelligence sourced from our proprietary quantitative research and data science platform. Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team is a leading name in Formula One®, one of the fastest growing sports in the US, and we are truly excited to be entering the sport alongside Lawrence and his team."

The Raine Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team.

About Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

The legendary Aston Martin marque first raced in Formula One in 1959 and returned to the sport in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence Stroll.

With a team of passionate people at its heart, and a talented squad of drivers including double World Champion Fernando Alonso and Canada's Lance Stroll this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective.

Alongside collaborative and strategic partners, the Silverstone-based team is bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.

About Arctos Partners

Arctos Partners is a private investment firm that provides bespoke growth and liquidity solutions, differentiated thought partnership, and value creation advice to sports franchises (Arctos Sports) and alternative asset managers, their funds, and portfolio companies (Arctos Keystone).

Founded in 2019, Arctos serves as a catalyst for innovation and business transformation its portfolio companies and its markets. The firm's proprietary approach is anchored by its unique quantitative research and data science platform, Arctos Insights.

Arctos has a team of more than 50 investment and operational professionals with investment and operating expertise across industries, geographies, and economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Dallas, with office locations in New York, and London.

For more information, visit www.arctospartners.com or Arctos Partners' company page on LinkedIn.

