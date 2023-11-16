Anzeige
CACI Claims Top Spot on the Forbes America's Best Employers for Veterans List

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been named to the Forbes 2023 list of America's Best Employers for Veterans for the fourth consecutive year.

As an employer with a workforce of approximately 23,000 employees, of which 38% are veterans, military spouses, or current members of the National Guard and Reserves, CACI strives to create a welcoming environment that allows veterans to thrive and continue their mission.

"At CACI, we offer boundless opportunities to our amazing military and veteran employees who want to continue to serve their country, grow their skills, and expand their horizons," said Gary Patton, Vice President of Veteran and Military Affairs at CACI. "CACI is a longtime mission partner of the Department of Defense, and we have a deep respect for the Armed Forces. It is an honor to be recognized for creating a workplace where veterans succeed by continuing their national security mission."

CACI ranked seventh in Aerospace and Defense and 39th overall. The list honors the 200 companies that received the highest scores based on a survey of nearly 8,500 American veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Survey participants work either part- or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies are evaluated based on working conditions, diversity and inclusion, and other factors.

Visit us to learn more about continuing your mission at CACI.

ABOUT CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:
Lorraine Corcoran
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications
(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CACI
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/804484/caci-claims-top-spot-on-the-forbes-americas-best-employers-for-veterans-list

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
