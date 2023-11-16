Optima Care: Little Neck Care Center Garners Two 2024 U.S. News Best Nursing Home Awards

Local Queens-Based Care Center Earns Accolades for Both Their Short-Term & Long-Term Care Programs Focused on Individualized Treatment

QUEENS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Optima Care, which maintains an ownership interest in a network of independent skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers across New York and New Jersey, today announced that Little Neck Care Center, a boutique, post-acute nursing and rehabilitation facility, has been recognized by U.S. News for two 2024 Best Nursing Home awards, including both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care.

Nursing home stays range from as short as a week post-hospitalization or years for aging family members who can no longer live on their own. Each year, U.S. News evaluates more than 15,000 facilities throughout the country, rating most of them in the areas of short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

To be recognized by U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a home must have been "High Performing" in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both. The ratings system is based on a five-point scale that averages the short- and long-term scores, weighing each equally.

Little Neck Care Center has garnered both Best Nursing Home awards for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. The Short-Term Rehabilitation rating is based on U.S. News' assessment of 10 quality measures including: staffing, medical outcomes, and processes of care, while the Long-Term Care rating is based on nine quality measures that also include resident complaints and appropriate use of medications.

For over four decades, Little Neck Care Center has been a pillar of support for the local community. This facility, along with its dedicated staff, upholds the philosophy that the best care stems from treating each individual as a person first.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from U.S. News for both our Long-Term and Short-Term care programs. This places us in the upper echelon of excellence when it comes to focused, humane and quality care for aging individuals and the trust of their families," said Eric Mendel, CEO of Optima Care. "We will continue to provide individualized care with the dignity, compassion, and respect our patients deserve - while also understanding that they are people, not just patients."

The short-term rehabilitation team at Little Neck Care Center provides a combination of medical care and therapeutic services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy, helping patients achieve optimal independence and functionality. Their Long Term care program provides 24-hour nursing care, state-of-the-art amenities, as well as engaging recreational and educational activities for residents.

About Little Neck Care Center

Our mission at Little Neck Care Center is to ensure your loved ones receive the best possible care available. Our facility is clean, safe and staffed by doctors and nurses who truly care about improving patients' lives one day at a time. www.littlenecknursing.com.

