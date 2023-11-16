Feed the Children Teams Up with Amazon Local Good to Make a Difference in Communities Across America

Working together, organizations deliver more than $7 million in food and vitamins to families

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, and Amazon Local Good are teaming up to deliver vitamins and food to families across the U.S. as part of an on-going collaboration. Amazon Local Good is Amazon's pro-bono logistics support program that donates transportation routes to local charities and non-profits.

This partnership comes at a time when many families are struggling with rising food prices and inflation. Price hikes at the grocery store have made food itself less affordable for lower-income families. Since 2021, food prices have increased by nearly 17 percent according to the USDA.

For moms like Kim, having access to these items for her children not only provides nourishment, but also peace of mind.

"When my refrigerator is empty, I feel less of a person," she said. "Honestly it kind of takes my confidence down just a little bit when it comes to being a mother because I feel like there's a job that needed to be fulfilled that I could not fulfill."

Having free access to vitamins and healthy food is important to moms like Eraina who is feeling the effects of rising food costs.

"The prices are getting so high," she said. "It helps out for a lot of people that aren't able to get to the type of things that they need to be able to support their family and their kids."

Over the past year, Feed the Children - with help from Amazon - has delivered more than $7 million of goods to dozens of community partners who serve hundreds of thousands of families across the U.S.

"We're committed to collaborating with local organizations like Feed the Children by providing pro bono logistics assistance to support families and children in our local communities," said Amanda Adcock-Worthy, Head of Amazon Local Good. "We are excited to continue fostering our partnership and to find new ways we can come together to uplift the communities we serve."

Feed the Children, works 365 days a year to stamp out hunger and make a difference in the lives of children and families across the United States. But the organization can't do it alone. They work with public and private partners to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to the safe, healthy and nutritious food they need. When efforts are combined, a greater impact is achieved.

"Feed the Children is thrilled to partner with Amazon Local Good to help parents and caregivers who are struggling to feed their families," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts, we have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most."

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

###

For more information, please contact:

Carrie Snodgrass - 405-213-9757

carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804088/feed-the-children-teams-up-with-amazon-local-good-to-make-a-difference-in-communities-across-america