Winston Strawn LLP today announced that the following four partners have been chosen to work with Chair-Elect Steve D'Amore in newly created senior leadership roles:

Each partner will collaborate closely with Steve (who was announced in September to succeed outgoing Chair Tom Fitzgerald in June 2024) to implement critical components of Winston's strategic growth, including client relations and business development; finance, technology, and innovation; international expansion; and talent acquisition and retention. The four will maintain an active legal practice in addition to their new responsibilities.

"These four partners form a robust, multifaceted team with proven firm leadership experience," said Steve. "Representing a broad cross section of practice areas and geographies, they bring diversity in perspectives that will further Winston's growth trajectory and history of success."

"I cannot think of a better leadership team to work with Steve," said Winston Chair Tom Fitzgerald. "Every chair needs a cadre of top advisors, and Eva, Cardelle, Peter, and Dom are all excellent choices for their expanded roles. In collaboration with Steve, they will enable Winston to provide excellence in all areas."

Each partner is a highly experienced lawyer with distinguished practice experience:

Peter Crowther (London) isa member of the firm's Executive Committee and former managing partner of Winston's London office. Peter is a leading competition and regulatory lawyer. Clients in the sports, technology, telecommunications, energy, financial services, and other sectors rely on his guidance in a wide range of investigations and disputes around the world, including multijurisdictional cartel defense work. Peter is also highly experienced in regulatory compliance as well as securing merger clearances and foreign investment approvals.

Eva Davis (Los Angeles) is chair of Winston's Transactions Department and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. She concentrates her practice on U.S. and cross-border complex business transactions with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions and private equity. As an advisor to strategics and private equity funds and their portfolio companies, she has counseled domestic and international clients in public and private M&A transactions, public and private debt and equity financing transactions, including initial public offerings, and distressed sales and investments in and out of bankruptcy.

Dom DeChiara (New York) is former chair of Winston's Transactions Department and a former member of the firm's Executive Committee. He focuses his practice on private equity, mergers acquisitions, corporate finance, and general corporate matters. A private equity and M&A attorney with over 30 years in practice and substantial knowledge of the middle market, Dom represents private equity funds, family offices, and other alternative asset managers. He provides strategic and legal advice for a broad array of corporate transactions.

Cardelle Spangler (Chicago) is the managing partner of Winston's Chicago office and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. Over her 25 plus-year career as an employment litigator and advisor, Cardelle has concentrated her practice on employment relations litigation, sensitive investigations, and counseling matters. She has significant experience representing clients in the medical device, pharmaceutical, food service, financial service, and transportation industries. Cardelle has represented clients in complex class action, collective action, multi-plaintiff, and single-plaintiff employment litigation. She has substantial trial experience before state and federal courts as well as arbitrators.

Winston Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

