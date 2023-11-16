The "Europe Pet Supplements Market Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe pet supplements market was valued at $680.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $986.45 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

This report provides market size and forecast data for the European pet supplements market, including revenue generated from the sale of pet supplements. It offers a comprehensive overview of the current market scenario in Europe, including market size, anticipated market forecasts, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends for the period 2023-2028.

The study examines the current dynamics of the pet supplements market in Europe, covering growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It provides insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market and profiles leading companies and prominent players operating in the market.

Pet supplements are mixtures added to animal feed or directly fed to animals to provide additional nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. These supplements enhance pets' energy levels, focus, concentration, heart health, and immune system. They come in various forms, including chewable tablets, powders, liquids, capsules, and gel capsules.

The European market for pet supplements is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing expenditure on pet food. Calming, hip and joint, digestive, anti-anxiety, and anti-stress supplements are gaining popularity due to the rising incidence of health issues in pets. The growing awareness of pet health and the need to maintain a balanced diet are contributing to the demand for pet supplements.

Several factors are propelling the growth of the European pet supplements market, including the high demand for natural and herbal pet supplements, a growing awareness of pet health and diet, the increasing preference for clean label pet supplements, the use of supplements for mobility health, endorsements by veterinarians, and the rise in pet ownership.

Europe has a substantial senior population, and pet ownership, especially of cats and dogs, has increased significantly post-pandemic as seniors seek companionship. This demographic shift is driving the demand for pet supplements in Europe.

Key market players such as Mars Petcare, Nestle, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Virbac, Zoetis, and FoodScience have a strong presence in the market. Other prominent players, including Swedencare, Affinity Petcare, Zesty Paws, The Pet Supplement Company, Pet Wellbeing, Elanco, Compana, NOW Foods, Purrform, and others, are also actively participating in the market. Many international companies are forming partnerships with existing e-commerce companies to expand their presence and offer a wide range of pet supplements in the European market.

In Europe, the demand for chewable tablets is on the rise due to their ease of consumption and ability to provide complete nutrition. Chewable tablets also help reduce stress and improve the health of dogs, further boosting their popularity in the European market.

