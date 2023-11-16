Happy Head: Leading Hair Growth Brand Launches Ambassador Program for Beauty Professionals

Happy Head Empowers Stylists and Barbers to Rebuild Client Confidence With Effective Hair Growth Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Happy Head, the leader in dermatologist-prescribed custom hair growth medicines and treatments, is excited to introduce its Stylist Ambassador Program for licensed beauty professionals. This new initiative empowers hairstylists and barbers to positively impact their clients' hair regrowth journey by recommending the strongest prescription-strength, customizable hair loss medications available online.

Ambassadors will receive in-salon assets to help start the conversation around hair loss and information on Happy Head's online consultation services, product ingredients, and the ordering process on a dedicated stylist education page. Salon clients will receive an exclusive $50 off their first Rx order when referred by their stylist/barber and Happy Head Ambassador.

"We are thrilled to launch the Happy Head Stylist Ambassador Program, empowering hairstylists to help their clients regain self-confidence. By recommending our prescription-strength hair growth treatments, stylists and barbers can make a difference while earning extra income with our rewards program," said Ben Katz, CEO of Happy Head.

With its teledermatology service model, Happy Head offers hair growth products formulated with FDA-approved ingredients prescribed online and delivered to your home. Happy Head's mission is to restore hair happiness painlessly and discreetly by offering online diagnoses and effective hair loss solutions. Customers also receive concierge support from their assigned dermatologist for help along their hair growth journey and ongoing customizations as needed.

Hair loss is a significant problem that causes psychological and emotional distress. Over 85% of men will experience hair loss by age 35 and 40% of women by age 50. Happy Head encourages licensed beauty professionals to join its Stylist Ambassador Program to break the stigma of hair loss through effective solutions.

For more information about Happy Head and its Stylist Ambassador Program, visit the website.

About Happy Head

Happy Head is the leading telemedicine provider for dermatologist-formulated and prescribed hair loss treatments. Founded in 2021, Happy Head specializes in customized solutions to prevent and treat hair loss in both men and women. The company's mission is to restore hair happiness.

