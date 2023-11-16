Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

16 November 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 450,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 507.725p. The highest price paid per share was 515.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 502.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0559% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 502,832,083 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 804,427,708. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1517

515.00

08:21:19

1181

515.00

08:21:20

1419

514.40

08:21:24

1408

514.20

08:21:31

1398

514.20

08:21:53

596

513.80

08:21:53

319

513.80

08:21:53

471

513.80

08:21:53

1214

513.20

08:37:59

242

513.20

08:39:07

46

513.20

08:39:07

991

512.80

08:40:43

447

512.80

08:40:43

1437

512.60

08:40:43

550

513.00

08:46:54

671

513.00

08:46:54

46

513.00

08:46:54

95

512.80

08:52:36

1236

512.80

08:52:36

1309

513.40

08:53:57

1358

513.40

08:54:16

1238

513.00

08:55:17

1312

513.60

09:01:02

593

513.40

09:01:02

645

513.40

09:01:02

1381

512.80

09:01:14

1409

512.40

09:05:08

1419

511.00

09:09:23

1211

511.80

09:18:42

540

511.60

09:18:42

645

511.60

09:18:42

46

511.60

09:18:42

849

511.20

09:22:16

579

511.20

09:22:16

1428

512.00

09:25:17

1439

511.80

09:28:08

1359

511.00

09:33:26

1410

511.20

09:34:24

976

511.00

09:34:24

210

511.00

09:34:24

1243

510.80

09:37:10

1356

510.20

09:39:55

821

510.40

09:44:13

495

510.40

09:44:13

150000

510.00

09:52:12

1433

509.20

09:53:35

1351

508.40

09:56:59

1319

508.20

09:58:44

1218

508.60

10:00:23

611

508.80

10:07:13

1322

509.20

10:10:21

1382

509.40

10:15:13

677

509.60

10:24:20

613

509.60

10:24:20

1319

509.40

10:26:00

664

510.00

10:33:33

766

510.00

10:33:33

1375

510.00

10:34:10

1290

509.00

10:40:31

454

508.20

10:45:14

708

508.20

10:45:14

1206

507.80

10:45:34

1175

508.60

10:54:05

1163

509.40

10:55:50

537

508.40

11:04:37

900

508.40

11:04:37

1400

508.20

11:19:36

1300

507.60

11:26:05

185

507.60

11:35:20

1178

507.60

11:35:20

378

507.60

11:42:02

896

507.60

11:42:02

614

507.40

11:44:44

646

507.40

11:44:44

46

507.40

11:44:44

1366

507.80

11:52:00

1408

508.00

11:54:08

244

508.60

11:57:13

900

508.60

11:57:13

69

508.60

11:57:13

375

508.20

12:02:23

900

508.20

12:02:23

157

508.20

12:02:23

1368

507.80

12:07:02

1187

507.60

12:22:32

653

507.20

12:31:32

567

507.20

12:31:32

1316

506.40

12:38:58

1620

507.00

12:43:51

1226

506.80

12:44:26

1300

507.20

12:51:44

1181

507.00

12:59:35

46

507.00

12:59:35

243

507.00

12:59:35

800

507.00

12:59:35

193

507.00

12:59:35

1420

506.60

13:10:22

1258

506.20

13:15:35

385

506.20

13:21:59

1032

506.20

13:21:59

1338

506.40

13:26:28

46

506.40

13:26:28

324

508.00

13:30:42

875

508.00

13:30:42

64

508.00

13:30:42

1285

508.00

13:30:42

1381

507.80

13:30:46

38

507.80

13:30:46

1386

507.80

13:32:05

760

507.60

13:32:06

675

507.60

13:32:06

1191

508.40

13:34:05

1420

508.20

13:34:25

1776

507.80

13:37:27

1264

507.80

13:37:27

172

507.60

13:37:27

1759

508.20

13:37:47

717

508.20

13:39:06

623

508.20

13:39:06

1373

508.20

13:39:06

545

508.20

13:39:06

46

508.20

13:39:06

287

508.20

13:39:06

463

508.20

13:39:06

1416

508.20

13:39:06

1294

507.80

13:42:06

1261

507.20

13:42:13

1218

507.80

13:46:08

1153

508.40

13:50:12

352

508.40

13:50:12

46

508.40

13:50:12

234

508.40

13:50:12

800

508.40

13:50:12

344

508.40

13:50:12

234

508.40

13:50:12

646

508.40

13:50:12

1321

508.60

13:52:29

1376

508.80

14:01:01

1324

508.60

14:02:37

1263

508.40

14:10:26

1359

508.20

14:13:26

1367

508.80

14:17:51

1194

508.60

14:17:51

80

507.60

14:23:15

131

508.20

14:23:46

900

508.20

14:23:46

165

508.20

14:23:46

1193

507.80

14:26:16

1378

507.40

14:26:28

1377

507.40

14:29:51

504

507.00

14:30:20

923

507.00

14:30:20

1378

506.80

14:30:24

1246

506.80

14:32:37

933

506.60

14:32:51

431

506.60

14:32:51

742

506.60

14:32:51

22

506.60

14:32:51

646

506.60

14:32:51

1282

507.20

14:35:00

1345

507.20

14:35:35

1224

507.40

14:36:43

130

507.40

14:36:43

1316

507.20

14:36:45

1204

507.00

14:37:50

1224

506.80

14:39:09

775

506.80

14:39:09

550

506.80

14:39:09

22

506.80

14:39:09

1234

506.60

14:40:08

1083

507.00

14:42:31

124

507.00

14:42:31

581

507.00

14:44:25

600

507.00

14:44:25

22

507.00

14:44:25

219

507.00

14:44:25

1163

506.80

14:44:28

91

506.80

14:46:22

1147

506.80

14:46:22

723

506.80

14:47:14

559

506.80

14:47:14

413

507.00

14:48:25

900

507.00

14:48:25

229

508.20

14:56:00

645

508.20

14:56:00

1307

508.00

14:56:01

1264

508.00

14:56:01

1372

507.60

14:56:40

519

507.20

14:57:53

815

507.20

14:57:53

1383

507.40

15:00:22

1398

506.80

15:01:24

1386

506.60

15:04:51

1427

506.40

15:05:41

202

506.80

15:06:54

1111

506.80

15:07:06

123

506.80

15:07:06

1283

506.80

15:07:06

508

506.60

15:07:12

646

506.60

15:07:12

1308

506.00

15:09:52

641

506.00

15:11:13

719

506.00

15:11:13

711

505.60

15:11:20

1321

505.60

15:13:10

655

505.60

15:13:10

101

505.60

15:13:10

646

505.60

15:13:10

645

505.60

15:13:10

1330

505.00

15:15:21

1001

504.80

15:15:32

278

504.80

15:15:32

1251

504.60

15:17:29

1316

504.40

15:17:59

210

504.20

15:17:59

316

504.40

15:17:59

646

504.40

15:17:59

1278

504.20

15:19:30

590

504.00

15:21:36

719

504.00

15:21:36

392

504.20

15:22:53

827

504.20

15:22:53

1257

504.20

15:24:57

1217

504.40

15:25:27

645

505.00

15:30:51

220

505.00

15:30:51

1322

505.00

15:31:59

1348

505.00

15:32:00

286

505.00

15:32:00

1192

505.00

15:33:25

462

505.00

15:34:20

846

505.00

15:34:20

367

505.20

15:35:20

600

505.20

15:35:20

800

505.20

15:35:20

1305

505.20

15:35:20

508

504.80

15:37:02

645

504.80

15:37:02

1349

504.60

15:38:40

1242

504.20

15:41:35

537

504.00

15:41:49

645

504.00

15:41:49

1321

503.20

15:44:59

897

503.40

15:46:48

1231

503.60

15:48:08

470

503.60

15:48:37

896

503.60

15:48:37

10

503.60

15:49:17

1303

503.60

15:49:23

968

503.20

15:51:51

347

503.20

15:51:51

1199

502.80

15:54:23

1274

502.60

15:55:20

1158

502.80

15:56:28

1153

502.80

15:56:28

762

503.00

15:58:19

427

503.00

15:58:19

1341

503.20

16:00:15

646

503.20

16:00:15

46

503.20

16:00:15

645

503.20

16:00:43

622

503.20

16:00:43

1317

503.20

16:02:50

142

503.40

16:04:49

646

503.40

16:04:49

600

503.40

16:04:49

46

503.40

16:04:49

387

503.40

16:05:13

1350

503.40

16:05:13

46

503.40

16:05:13

646

503.40

16:05:13

600

503.40

16:05:13

2013

504.00

16:09:02

1540

504.00

16:09:02

782

504.00

16:09:48

559

504.00

16:10:13

1349

504.00

16:10:13

1442

504.20

16:12:33

540

504.20

16:12:33

46

504.20

16:12:33

646

504.20

16:12:33

1015

504.20

16:12:33

448

503.80

16:13:03

881

503.80

16:13:03

1413

504.00

16:15:13

1278

504.00

16:15:37

46

503.80

16:15:42

646

503.80

16:15:42

1286

503.40

16:17:44

46

503.60

16:17:44

645

503.60

16:17:44

646

503.60

16:17:44

221

503.60

16:17:44

831

503.60

16:17:44

419

503.60

16:17:44

46

503.60

16:18:14

670

503.60

16:18:14

645

503.60

16:18:14

208

503.60

16:18:14

3160

502.40

16:21:01

1580

502.40

16:21:31

900

502.40

16:22:08

627

502.40

16:22:08

900

502.40

16:22:08

2073

502.40

16:22:08

900

502.40

16:22:08

1314

502.40

16:22:08

900

502.40

16:22:08

666

502.40

16:22:08

646

502.40

16:22:08

484

502.40

16:22:08

507

502.40

16:22:08

46

502.40

16:22:08

646

502.60

16:22:08

645

502.60

16:22:08

568

502.60

16:22:08

546

502.60

16:22:08

887

503

16:22:08

381

503

16:22:08

645

503

16:22:08

315

503

16:22:08

646

503

16:22:08

199

503

16:22:08

1246

502

16:22:08

900

502

16:22:08

1792

502

16:22:09

1553

502

16:22:09

646

502

16:22:35

484

502

16:22:35

506

502

16:22:35

409

502

16:22:35

551

502

16:22:35

314

502

16:22:35

646

502

16:22:35

646

502

16:22:35

484

502

16:22:35

1954

502

16:22:35

1322

502

16:22:46

540

502

16:22:46

784

502

16:22:46

1026

502

16:22:46

602

502

16:22:46

1621

502

16:23:30

2485

503

16:25:39

490

503

16:25:52

645

503

16:25:52

646

503

16:25:52

46

503

16:25:52

600

503

16:25:52

1100

503

16:25:52

364

503

16:26:25

797

503

16:26:25

46

503

16:26:25

9

503

16:26:25

1238

503

16:26:30

250

503

16:26:30

1038

503

16:26:30

110

502

16:27:00

900

502

16:27:00

247

502

16:27:00

122

503

16:27:41

660

503

16:27:43


