Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
16 November 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 450,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 507.725p. The highest price paid per share was 515.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 502.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0559% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 502,832,083 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 804,427,708. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1517
515.00
08:21:19
1181
515.00
08:21:20
1419
514.40
08:21:24
1408
514.20
08:21:31
1398
514.20
08:21:53
596
513.80
08:21:53
319
513.80
08:21:53
471
513.80
08:21:53
1214
513.20
08:37:59
242
513.20
08:39:07
46
513.20
08:39:07
991
512.80
08:40:43
447
512.80
08:40:43
1437
512.60
08:40:43
550
513.00
08:46:54
671
513.00
08:46:54
46
513.00
08:46:54
95
512.80
08:52:36
1236
512.80
08:52:36
1309
513.40
08:53:57
1358
513.40
08:54:16
1238
513.00
08:55:17
1312
513.60
09:01:02
593
513.40
09:01:02
645
513.40
09:01:02
1381
512.80
09:01:14
1409
512.40
09:05:08
1419
511.00
09:09:23
1211
511.80
09:18:42
540
511.60
09:18:42
645
511.60
09:18:42
46
511.60
09:18:42
849
511.20
09:22:16
579
511.20
09:22:16
1428
512.00
09:25:17
1439
511.80
09:28:08
1359
511.00
09:33:26
1410
511.20
09:34:24
976
511.00
09:34:24
210
511.00
09:34:24
1243
510.80
09:37:10
1356
510.20
09:39:55
821
510.40
09:44:13
495
510.40
09:44:13
150000
510.00
09:52:12
1433
509.20
09:53:35
1351
508.40
09:56:59
1319
508.20
09:58:44
1218
508.60
10:00:23
611
508.80
10:07:13
1322
509.20
10:10:21
1382
509.40
10:15:13
677
509.60
10:24:20
613
509.60
10:24:20
1319
509.40
10:26:00
664
510.00
10:33:33
766
510.00
10:33:33
1375
510.00
10:34:10
1290
509.00
10:40:31
454
508.20
10:45:14
708
508.20
10:45:14
1206
507.80
10:45:34
1175
508.60
10:54:05
1163
509.40
10:55:50
537
508.40
11:04:37
900
508.40
11:04:37
1400
508.20
11:19:36
1300
507.60
11:26:05
185
507.60
11:35:20
1178
507.60
11:35:20
378
507.60
11:42:02
896
507.60
11:42:02
614
507.40
11:44:44
646
507.40
11:44:44
46
507.40
11:44:44
1366
507.80
11:52:00
1408
508.00
11:54:08
244
508.60
11:57:13
900
508.60
11:57:13
69
508.60
11:57:13
375
508.20
12:02:23
900
508.20
12:02:23
157
508.20
12:02:23
1368
507.80
12:07:02
1187
507.60
12:22:32
653
507.20
12:31:32
567
507.20
12:31:32
1316
506.40
12:38:58
1620
507.00
12:43:51
1226
506.80
12:44:26
1300
507.20
12:51:44
1181
507.00
12:59:35
46
507.00
12:59:35
243
507.00
12:59:35
800
507.00
12:59:35
193
507.00
12:59:35
1420
506.60
13:10:22
1258
506.20
13:15:35
385
506.20
13:21:59
1032
506.20
13:21:59
1338
506.40
13:26:28
46
506.40
13:26:28
324
508.00
13:30:42
875
508.00
13:30:42
64
508.00
13:30:42
1285
508.00
13:30:42
1381
507.80
13:30:46
38
507.80
13:30:46
1386
507.80
13:32:05
760
507.60
13:32:06
675
507.60
13:32:06
1191
508.40
13:34:05
1420
508.20
13:34:25
1776
507.80
13:37:27
1264
507.80
13:37:27
172
507.60
13:37:27
1759
508.20
13:37:47
717
508.20
13:39:06
623
508.20
13:39:06
1373
508.20
13:39:06
545
508.20
13:39:06
46
508.20
13:39:06
287
508.20
13:39:06
463
508.20
13:39:06
1416
508.20
13:39:06
1294
507.80
13:42:06
1261
507.20
13:42:13
1218
507.80
13:46:08
1153
508.40
13:50:12
352
508.40
13:50:12
46
508.40
13:50:12
234
508.40
13:50:12
800
508.40
13:50:12
344
508.40
13:50:12
234
508.40
13:50:12
646
508.40
13:50:12
1321
508.60
13:52:29
1376
508.80
14:01:01
1324
508.60
14:02:37
1263
508.40
14:10:26
1359
508.20
14:13:26
1367
508.80
14:17:51
1194
508.60
14:17:51
80
507.60
14:23:15
131
508.20
14:23:46
900
508.20
14:23:46
165
508.20
14:23:46
1193
507.80
14:26:16
1378
507.40
14:26:28
1377
507.40
14:29:51
504
507.00
14:30:20
923
507.00
14:30:20
1378
506.80
14:30:24
1246
506.80
14:32:37
933
506.60
14:32:51
431
506.60
14:32:51
742
506.60
14:32:51
22
506.60
14:32:51
646
506.60
14:32:51
1282
507.20
14:35:00
1345
507.20
14:35:35
1224
507.40
14:36:43
130
507.40
14:36:43
1316
507.20
14:36:45
1204
507.00
14:37:50
1224
506.80
14:39:09
775
506.80
14:39:09
550
506.80
14:39:09
22
506.80
14:39:09
1234
506.60
14:40:08
1083
507.00
14:42:31
124
507.00
14:42:31
581
507.00
14:44:25
600
507.00
14:44:25
22
507.00
14:44:25
219
507.00
14:44:25
1163
506.80
14:44:28
91
506.80
14:46:22
1147
506.80
14:46:22
723
506.80
14:47:14
559
506.80
14:47:14
413
507.00
14:48:25
900
507.00
14:48:25
229
508.20
14:56:00
645
508.20
14:56:00
1307
508.00
14:56:01
1264
508.00
14:56:01
1372
507.60
14:56:40
519
507.20
14:57:53
815
507.20
14:57:53
1383
507.40
15:00:22
1398
506.80
15:01:24
1386
506.60
15:04:51
1427
506.40
15:05:41
202
506.80
15:06:54
1111
506.80
15:07:06
123
506.80
15:07:06
1283
506.80
15:07:06
508
506.60
15:07:12
646
506.60
15:07:12
1308
506.00
15:09:52
641
506.00
15:11:13
719
506.00
15:11:13
711
505.60
15:11:20
1321
505.60
15:13:10
655
505.60
15:13:10
101
505.60
15:13:10
646
505.60
15:13:10
645
505.60
15:13:10
1330
505.00
15:15:21
1001
504.80
15:15:32
278
504.80
15:15:32
1251
504.60
15:17:29
1316
504.40
15:17:59
210
504.20
15:17:59
316
504.40
15:17:59
646
504.40
15:17:59
1278
504.20
15:19:30
590
504.00
15:21:36
719
504.00
15:21:36
392
504.20
15:22:53
827
504.20
15:22:53
1257
504.20
15:24:57
1217
504.40
15:25:27
645
505.00
15:30:51
220
505.00
15:30:51
1322
505.00
15:31:59
1348
505.00
15:32:00
286
505.00
15:32:00
1192
505.00
15:33:25
462
505.00
15:34:20
846
505.00
15:34:20
367
505.20
15:35:20
600
505.20
15:35:20
800
505.20
15:35:20
1305
505.20
15:35:20
508
504.80
15:37:02
645
504.80
15:37:02
1349
504.60
15:38:40
1242
504.20
15:41:35
537
504.00
15:41:49
645
504.00
15:41:49
1321
503.20
15:44:59
897
503.40
15:46:48
1231
503.60
15:48:08
470
503.60
15:48:37
896
503.60
15:48:37
10
503.60
15:49:17
1303
503.60
15:49:23
968
503.20
15:51:51
347
503.20
15:51:51
1199
502.80
15:54:23
1274
502.60
15:55:20
1158
502.80
15:56:28
1153
502.80
15:56:28
762
503.00
15:58:19
427
503.00
15:58:19
1341
503.20
16:00:15
646
503.20
16:00:15
46
503.20
16:00:15
645
503.20
16:00:43
622
503.20
16:00:43
1317
503.20
16:02:50
142
503.40
16:04:49
646
503.40
16:04:49
600
503.40
16:04:49
46
503.40
16:04:49
387
503.40
16:05:13
1350
503.40
16:05:13
46
503.40
16:05:13
646
503.40
16:05:13
600
503.40
16:05:13
2013
504.00
16:09:02
1540
504.00
16:09:02
782
504.00
16:09:48
559
504.00
16:10:13
1349
504.00
16:10:13
1442
504.20
16:12:33
540
504.20
16:12:33
46
504.20
16:12:33
646
504.20
16:12:33
1015
504.20
16:12:33
448
503.80
16:13:03
881
503.80
16:13:03
1413
504.00
16:15:13
1278
504.00
16:15:37
46
503.80
16:15:42
646
503.80
16:15:42
1286
503.40
16:17:44
46
503.60
16:17:44
645
503.60
16:17:44
646
503.60
16:17:44
221
503.60
16:17:44
831
503.60
16:17:44
419
503.60
16:17:44
46
503.60
16:18:14
670
503.60
16:18:14
645
503.60
16:18:14
208
503.60
16:18:14
3160
502.40
16:21:01
1580
502.40
16:21:31
900
502.40
16:22:08
627
502.40
16:22:08
900
502.40
16:22:08
2073
502.40
16:22:08
900
502.40
16:22:08
1314
502.40
16:22:08
900
502.40
16:22:08
666
502.40
16:22:08
646
502.40
16:22:08
484
502.40
16:22:08
507
502.40
16:22:08
46
502.40
16:22:08
646
502.60
16:22:08
645
502.60
16:22:08
568
502.60
16:22:08
546
502.60
16:22:08
887
503
16:22:08
381
503
16:22:08
645
503
16:22:08
315
503
16:22:08
646
503
16:22:08
199
503
16:22:08
1246
502
16:22:08
900
502
16:22:08
1792
502
16:22:09
1553
502
16:22:09
646
502
16:22:35
484
502
16:22:35
506
502
16:22:35
409
502
16:22:35
551
502
16:22:35
314
502
16:22:35
646
502
16:22:35
646
502
16:22:35
484
502
16:22:35
1954
502
16:22:35
1322
502
16:22:46
540
502
16:22:46
784
502
16:22:46
1026
502
16:22:46
602
502
16:22:46
1621
502
16:23:30
2485
503
16:25:39
490
503
16:25:52
645
503
16:25:52
646
503
16:25:52
46
503
16:25:52
600
503
16:25:52
1100
503
16:25:52
364
503
16:26:25
797
503
16:26:25
46
503
16:26:25
9
503
16:26:25
1238
503
16:26:30
250
503
16:26:30
1038
503
16:26:30
110
502
16:27:00
900
502
16:27:00
247
502
16:27:00
122
503
16:27:41
660
503
16:27:43