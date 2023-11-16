Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

NEWS RELEASE

16 November 2023

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.7 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2024, the same level as the prior year taking account of the share split which became effective on 27 July 2023. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2024 to shareholders on the register on 24 November 2023. The associated ex-dividend date is 23 November 2023.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2024 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2024.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Monday, 18 December 2023.

