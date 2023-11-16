Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2023 | 18:38
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSRHub Rated in the Top Ten ESG Platforms

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / CSRHub

Top 10 ESG Data Platforms

CSRHub is excited to announce our recognition as one of the top 10 ESG platforms in a recent Sustainability Magazine article. Sustainability Magazine rated CSRHub #4 on the list. We were pleased to share room on the list with many of the data firms we partner with. We support, complement, and complete the hundreds of ESG ratings sources we receive data from.

In today's world, organizations are inundated with data, making it increasingly important to assess sustainability impact using reliable ESG metrics. We were chosen due to our big data CSR solutions and credible consensus ESG ratings that offer valuable insights into the sustainability profiles of private and public entities. Our comprehensive ESG database and tools play a significant role in helping organizations achieve their sustainability goals.

See how CSRHub can guide you to your sustainability goals today!

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers one of the world's broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 50,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings can be used to drive corporate, investor and consumer decisions. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CSRHub
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/804524/csrhub-rated-in-the-top-ten-esg-platforms

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.