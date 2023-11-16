BITGET

Bitget Lists Ordinals based RATS (RATS) Token in its Innovation Zone



16-Nov-2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 16, 2023 10:19 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed RATS (RATS) in its Innovation zone through which users can buy and sell the token in BRC20 and BTC Ecosystem Zone. RATS token Spot trading corridor is also opened. Bitcoin Ordinals protocol allows individuals to utilize satoshis as a unit of Bitcoin. It assigns a unique identifier and is transacted with extra data attached. Ordinals is a mechanism of trading smaller units of Bitcoin through the BRC20 chain placed on top of the original Bitcoin blockchain. Ordinals theory drives the mechanics behind how Bitcoin ordinals work. RATS is a BRC20 based memecoin on the Bitcoin blockchain via Ordinals. RATS listing on Bitget's innovation zone makes it easier for users to dive into the initial launch phases of the token including more upcoming high-potential crypto projects. Designed for the trading of new token offerings, the innovation zone is mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing, a 60-day valuation period is given for all the newly listed pairs in the zone. The newly listed tokens will be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget's platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development, and other criteria to keep the listing status active. "We're providing our users with access to dynamic Bitcoin blockchain based projects fueled by the Ordinals protocol. This adds to our strategy of introducing high-potential crypto projects, allowing users to engage in the initial launch phases of innovative tokens." said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. Bitget users can buy trending and newly listed tokens such as RATS with debit/credit card, bank transfers and other multi-currency payment methods. Upon listing, users can trade RATS with USDT pairings on Spot and Grid. About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



