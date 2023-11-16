DJ MetaWin Unveils 'MetaWin Millionaire': A Revolutionary USD1 Million Cryptocurrency Giveaway

MetaWin MetaWin Unveils 'MetaWin Millionaire': A Revolutionary USD1 Million Cryptocurrency Giveaway 16-Nov-2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEWS RELEASE BY METAWIN London, United Kingdom | November 16, 2023 09:07 AM Eastern Standard Time MetaWin, a trailblazer in the digital competitions arena, today announced the launch of its most ambitious event to date - the MetaWin Millionaire. This groundbreaking competition offers participants a chance to win USD1 million in USDC Stablecoin, marking a new epoch in online competitions. A Game-Changing Event in the Blockchain Space MetaWin Millionaire is not just a competition, it's a revolution in the digital contest landscape. Hosted entirely on-chain, this event exemplifies transparency and fairness through blockchain technology. It's open to everyone, with free entry requiring only the payment of a nominal Ethereum gas fee to register. Ensuring absolute impartiality, MetaWin employs Chainlink's renowned on-chain random number generator to select the winner. This third-party integration underlines MetaWin's commitment to unquestionable fairness and legitimacy in its competitions. As the clock ticks down with just 37 days left, excitement mounts. The much-anticipated draw will take place on December 22, 2023, at 4 PM Eastern. The winner will witness a life-changing moment as USD1 million in cryptocurrency instantly transfers into their wallet from the smart contract. A Legacy of Successful Competitions MetaWin is no stranger to hosting high-stake competitions. With over 16,500 contests completed, including NFTs and cryptocurrency giveaways, MetaWin has already changed lives. The biggest win to date has been an impressive 150ETH (USD300K), setting the stage for the massive million-dollar event. Join the Race For a Chance to Become a Millionaire Currently, with 2,363 participants and counting, MetaWin invites everyone to join this extraordinary opportunity. It's more than a competition; it's a chance to be part of blockchain history and potentially turn your life around with a million-dollar reward. To enter, users can visit MetaWin.com and connect with their favorite Web3 wallet to register their entry today. About MetaWin MetaWin is at the forefront of on-chain competition platforms, revolutionizing how digital contests are conducted. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MetaWin provides a transparent, fair, and thrilling competition experience. With a history of significant giveaways and a commitment to innovation, MetaWin is reshaping the future of online competitions. For more information visit MetaWin's: Official Website | Discord | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram Contact Details MetaWin MetaWin Team press@metawin.inc Company Website https://metawin.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

