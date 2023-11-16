Essense of Australia Celebrates a 'Forever & Ever' Love in New Collection

Timeless, romantic bridal styles for an unforgettable wedding day

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / The latest bridal gown collection from globally renowned wedding dress designer Essense of Australia delivers stunning designs for the bride who envisions a dress as special as their love story. Featuring traditional bridal silhouettes with modern accents, the new collection gives brides-to-be gorgeous options for bringing their dream wedding day to life.

"Brides want to celebrate their next chapter among their nearest and dearest while wearing a breathtakingly beautiful wedding gown," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer, Essense of Australia. "The newest Essense of Australia collection offers classic bridal gowns with trending design details for the bride who wants a memorable statement that will last forever and ever."

From simple and chic to eye-catching and elegant, the newest collection is filled with dreamy dresses for every size, shape and bridal vision. Luxurious beaded lace, glittery tulle and oversized bows give gowns a touch of glitz and glam, while statement sleeves, from short to long, add head-turning appeal to any silhouette. Scoop, plunging, strapless and illusion necklines offer versatility, while detachable accessories, such as overskirts and belts, allow brides to customize their style for the aisle. Color is also still a hot bridal trend, with a new shade, Silver Foil Organza, taking center stage this season.

With so many dazzling gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them express their individuality on and off the aisle. The new Essense of Australia collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring over 34 new gowns. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

About Essense of Australia

Essense of Australia is a leading international bridal design house and wholesaler that creates and manufactures award-winning gowns for independent bridal retailers throughout the world under labels Stella York, Essense of Australia, Martina Liana, Martina Liana Luxe and All Who Wander, as well as private label collection Oxford Street and bridesmaid label Sorella Vita. The Essense of Australia family of brands can be found at more than 1,200 retailers worldwide including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

