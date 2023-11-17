

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and the United States have launched an initiative to catalyze the development and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel or SAF among Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC member countries, the company said in a statement on Thursday.



SAF, which significantly reduces the lifecycle carbon emission of jet fuel, is key to achieving goals set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the civil aviation industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



SAF certified for use today can reduce lifecycle CO2 up to 85% and holds the greatest potential to reduce aviation's emissions over the next 30 years, but the key challenges to greater use are a limited supply and high cost. Airlines' current use of SAF represents 0.1% of global jet fuel demand.



The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will partner with Boeing to sponsor the project in APEC's Transportation Working Group.



