

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and final inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales figures for October. Sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.9 percent fall in September.



In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Sweden.



At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Austria. The flash estimate showed that inflation eased to 5.4 percent in October from 6.0 percent in September.



At 3.30 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at 33rd Frankfurt European Banking Congress in Germany.



At 4.00 am ET, the ECB publishes euro area current account data for September. The surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 20.3 billion from EUR 27.7 billion in August.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area final HICP data for October. Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.9 percent, as initially estimated, from 4.3 percent in September.



