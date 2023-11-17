Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - After the successful opening of its Tampa satellite office, Evolv I.T. has announced the strategic hiring of three key team members who will help drive its expansion across the United States in 2024. The top-rated Managed Service Provider (MSP) has onboarded Danielle Womack as Director of Marketing and Communications and Taylor Anchors as Director of Sales at its headquarters in Birmingham, AL, as well as Vincent Andriotti as its new Sales Manager in Tampa, FL. Evolv I.T. also revealed that employee Drew Tyler was recently promoted to Lead Service Desk Engineer. In their new positions, all four team members will be responsible for cementing the company's national reputation as the go-to source of end-to-end, business technology services.

Evolv I.T. first unveiled its plans to expand nationally when it launched its Tampa location in October 2023. The company capitalized on seven years of explosive growth and a 99.8% customer satisfaction rating to move into one of the hottest technology hubs in America. At the new office in downtown Tampa, team members began to deliver high-tech stacks and other innovative cybersecurity, connectivity, data center, cloud, and business continuity solutions. Evolv I.T. will now leverage both the Tampa office and its new directors to introduce its rapid, proactive IT solutions to businesses in the construction, education, retail, real estate, manufacturing, non-profit, healthcare, legal, financial, and other industries.

As Director of Marketing and Communications, Womack will implement innovative strategies for increasing product and solution adoption, leading to new small and midsize businesses and more value for existing clients. She will also lead the company's product marketing professionals to research market trends, the competitive landscape, and customer needs and behaviors, resulting in increased engagement and pipeline growth.





Danielle Womack, Director of Marketing and Communications at Evolv I.T.



Anchors, Evolv I.T. 's new Director of Sales, will spearhead business development and client acquisition initiatives. He will also manage the sales team and southeast territory managers and develop strategies for prospecting and expanding the current customer base. Anchors will design plans for developing relationships with clients in new cities and states as well as help business owners understand the full portfolio of Evolv I.T.'s technology services.





Taylor Anchors, Director of Sales at Evolv I.T.'s headquarters in Birmingham, AL



As a Sales Manager, Andriotti will be at the forefront of Evolv I.T.'s initiative to break ground in Tampa and introduce state-of-the-art business technology solutions to local organizations. A long-time Tampa resident, Andriotti will leverage eight years of experience in sales, finance, and behavioral psychology to foster client relationships in the area. His passion for people and delivering on promises align with Evolv I.T.'s mission and core values.





Vincent Andriotti, Tampa Sales Manager at Evolv I.T.



In keeping with its commitment to developing and mentoring its team members, Evolv I.T. has promoted Tyler to Lead Service Desk Engineer. Tyler first joined the company's service team in 2020 and quickly worked his way up to Service Desk Technician before earning this most recent promotion. Key to rising through the ranks has been his superior customer service, work ethic, and leadership skills. In his new position, Tyler will lead Evolv I.T.'s team of engineers to prioritize all incoming service tickets within 15 minutes and resolve issues rapidly and efficiently.





Drew Tyler, Lead Service Desk Engineer at Evolv I.T.



CEO Daniel Herrera congratulates Womack, Anchors, Andriotti, and Tyler and says they will play crucial roles in redefining business technology consulting services in the United States.

"They are instrumental in driving Evolv I.T.'s growth and ensuring we continue to provide best-in-class proactive technology solutions to businesses," says Herrera. "As we redefine the technology landscape, we will leverage their expertise to equip our clients with the tools for greater efficiency and profitability."

At Evolv I.T., Womack, Anchors, Andriotti, and Tyler will work with engineers, cybersecurity experts, and technology support specialists who are all committed to increasing a company's productivity and security through state-of-the-art technology solutions. As businesses across sectors continue to need proactive management of their IT infrastructure, the Evolv I.T. team is determined to not only meet that demand but be the industry's standard of excellence.

About Evolv I.T.

Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Evolv I.T. is a leading end-to-end Managed Services Provider with one of the industry's highest client satisfaction ratings (99.8%). Evolv I.T. offers revolutionary technology solutions to companies, such as technology lifecycle planning, asset management, breach prevention, ERP systems, software management, IT support, and more. Its national services increase the efficiency, productivity, security, scalability, and productivity of its clients. Evolv I.T. has been included in the Birmingham Business Journal's Best Places to Work two years in a row.

For more information, please see Evolv I.T.'s website or contact:

Rachel Hadaway, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Evolv I.T.

rhadaway@evolv.us

