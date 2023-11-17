

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 3-day lows of 1.6800 against the euro and 97.17 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6777 and 97.50, respectively.



The aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 0.6457 against the U.S. dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 0.6469.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 0.8883 from yesterday's closing value of 0.8897.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.69 against the euro, 94.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback and 0.87 against the loonie.



