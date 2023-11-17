

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 3-day lows of 1.8243 against the euro and 89.42 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8196 and 89.89, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to 3-day lows of 0.5947 and 1.0860 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5965 and 1.0846, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.83 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen, 0.57 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken