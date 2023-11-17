Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.11.2023 | 08:00
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIEF2023: The 2023 CIEF exhibits most projects ever, contracts worth 1.018 billion yuan signed on Day 1

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Another grand event took place at Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. 2023 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (CIEF) was held on November 17. More than 800 companies (institutions) brought about 2,000 onsite projects to the fair, which spans across 30,000 square meters. The 2023 CIEF has hit an all-time high in the number of projects and the area of exhibition.

On that day, contracts on ten achievement commercialization projects were signed at the opening ceremony. The total amount was 1.018 billion yuan.

At the opening ceremony, the CIEF Office and relevant investment institutions established the CIEF Achievement Commercialization Fund to create a fund cluster valued at 100 billion yuan, providing strong support to match funds with projects, capital with manufacturing, and technology with industry.

Dozens of events will be held on November 17-19, including the Main Forum on High-quality Development of Guangdong-Hong-Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, sub-forums such as the International High-level Forum on Spatial Information for Global Sustainable Development and the High-level Forum on Spatiotemporal Information Empowering High-quality Development, the First CIEF Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest, and auctions of patent achievements.

The organizer said that the CIEF has become an international platform to release innovative technology products, and conduct communication and cooperation on cutting-edge technology. To date, the CIEF has exhibited more than 45,000 achievements and released more than 38,000 projects, with those subsequently commercialized worth over 68 billion yuan.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2023-cief-exhibits-most-projects-ever-contracts-worth-1-018-billion-yuan-signed-on-day-1--301991772.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.