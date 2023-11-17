Base Resources Limited - Presentation - TZMI Congress 2023
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
AIM and Media Release
17 November 2023
Base Resources Limited
Presentation - TZMI Congress 2023
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the latest company presentation, which was presented earlier today at the TZMI Congress 2023, is attached to this release.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Citadel Magnus
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
Base Resources 2023 TZMI Congress presentation