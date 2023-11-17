Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
17 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.234     GBP1.082 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.218     GBP1.062 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.226484    GBP1.072329

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,586,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6750       1.218         XDUB      15:36:02      00067787152TRLO0 
3049       1.220         XDUB      16:03:40      00067788286TRLO0 
5144       1.222         XDUB      14:58:29      00067785230TRLO0 
1563       1.222         XDUB      14:58:29      00067785229TRLO0 
2500       1.226         XDUB      14:34:03      00067784566TRLO0 
4733       1.226         XDUB      12:20:20      00067780971TRLO0 
1449       1.226         XDUB      12:20:20      00067780970TRLO0 
488       1.228         XDUB      14:32:52      00067784550TRLO0 
2760       1.228         XDUB      14:32:52      00067784549TRLO0 
1587       1.228         XDUB      14:07:00      00067783851TRLO0 
1900       1.228         XDUB      14:07:00      00067783850TRLO0 
5800       1.230         XDUB      11:27:21      00067779816TRLO0 
3490       1.232         XDUB      10:38:09      00067778374TRLO0 
2300       1.232         XDUB      10:38:09      00067778373TRLO0 
6487       1.234         XDUB      10:38:08      00067778370TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1745       106.60        XLON      08:11:20      00067773619TRLO0 
1520       107.00        XLON      08:11:20      00067773620TRLO0 
2477       108.20        XLON      09:49:29      00067777046TRLO0 
1560       108.20        XLON      09:49:29      00067777045TRLO0 
816       108.20        XLON      09:49:29      00067777044TRLO0 
5757       107.80        XLON      10:38:08      00067778371TRLO0 
5444       107.60        XLON      10:38:12      00067778381TRLO0 
6509       107.00        XLON      12:23:00      00067781027TRLO0 
1294       107.60        XLON      14:22:18      00067784190TRLO0 
1480       107.60        XLON      14:22:18      00067784189TRLO0 
5421       107.60        XLON      14:22:18      00067784188TRLO0 
1700       107.20        XLON      14:34:03      00067784562TRLO0 
2613       106.80        XLON      14:58:29      00067785232TRLO0 
3228       106.80        XLON      14:58:29      00067785231TRLO0 
3268       106.60        XLON      15:36:26      00067787159TRLO0 
515       106.20        XLON      15:42:08      00067787446TRLO0 
4653       106.20        XLON      15:42:08      00067787447TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  285497 
EQS News ID:  1775609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
