

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Assicurazioni Generali SPA or Generali Group (ARZGY.PK), an Italian insurance provider, on Friday registered a surge in net profit for the nine-month period to September 30.



For the nine-month period, the company recorded a net result of 2.822 billion euros, sharply higher than 1.455 billion, recorded for the same period last year.



Excluding items, result stood at 2.979 billion euros or 1.93 euros per share as against previous year's 2.299 billion euros or 1.46 euros per share.



Consolidated operating result increased to 5.100 billion euros from 4.371 billion euros a year ago.



The earnings were supported by diversified profit sources and a non-recurring capital gain related to the disposal of a London real estate development of 193 million euros net of taxes.



The Group's gross written premiums were 60.461 billion euros, up from last year's 57.944 billion euros, mainly due to a strong growth in the P&C segment. Operating result of the P&C segment increased by 50.3 percent to 2.155 billion.



The Group said it is on track to achieve a compound annual growth rate in earnings per share of 6 percent to 8 percent in the period from 2021 to 2024.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken