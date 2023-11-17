

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 3-day low of 186.29 against the yen, from an early high of 187.15.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.8758, 1.2380 and 1.1005 from early highs of 0.8739, 1.2422 and 1.1038, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 183.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro, 1.21 against the greenback and 1.08 against the franc.



