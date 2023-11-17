

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's PLC announced that Andrew Andrea has agreed with the Board that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Justin Platt has been appointed as CEO with effect from 10 January 2024. William Rucker, Chair, will support the management transition in the short interim period. Marston's noted that Andrew Andrea will be available to the business for a period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.



Justin has over 30 years' experience in hospitality and consumer-facing businesses. He has spent the last 12 years at Merlin Entertainments, most recently as Chief Strategy Officer.



Marston's PLC stated that its current trading remains in line with management expectations.



