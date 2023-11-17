

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group said, for 2023, it remains on track to achieve guidance. The Group expects to deliver full year revenue growth towards the upper end of the 6-8% guidance range, with EBITDA margin also in line with guidance.



Over the medium-term, the Group targets mid to high single digit organic revenue growth annually, accelerating after 2024. The Group expects underlying EBITDA margin to increase over time.



From 2024, LSEG will report as five divisions and simplify D&A business lines, aligning with new management structure. Also, the Group plans to return 1 billion pounds to shareholders via share buybacks during 2024.



From 2024, the Group plans progressive dividends.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken