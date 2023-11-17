DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26247386 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN Sequence No.: 285580 EQS News ID: 1775853 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 17, 2023 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)