DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.9675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 256374 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 285609 EQS News ID: 1775913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 17, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)