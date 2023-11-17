

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded higher on Friday ahead of the euro zone inflation print due later in the day.



Amid signs of poor economic growth, some experts think the region might be in a recession this year.



The benchmark DAX was up 76 points, or half a percent, at 15,862 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Healthcare stocks advanced, with Fresenius Medical Care rallying 3.7 percent.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were down half a percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



Eurozone bond yields declined, with the German 10-year Bund yield falling by 6 basis points to 2.534 percent from 2.598 percent after U.S. Treasury yields fell to two-month lows on Thursday on weak U.S. data.



